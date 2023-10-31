Our Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that, as the aftermath of rapist Craig’s murder settles in, Lydia Dingle decides to move out of the family home. Can heartbroken Sam change her mind?

This week’s episodes have seen the police investigate Craig’s mystery death. He was killed – by one of the Dingles – after raping childhood sweetheart Lydia.

After learning what he had done, Sam and Cain kidnapped unrepentant Craig. The rapist then died in the aftermath, in mysterious circumstances.

As the police investigated, Lydia held a court of her own, gathering the family in the Woolpack. One by one, she questioned them over their whereabouts when Craig was killed.

It’s Sam who reveals the truth about Craig’s death. It’s clear that Lydia is horrified by her family’s actions… but what will she do next?

Lydia gathered her family to find out who killed Craig (Craig: ITV)

Who killed Craig… and what will Lydia do next?

In the wake of this fateful night, Lydia attempts to reckon with the fallout of her family’s actions. In doing so, she comes to a momentous decision.

Is Lydia gone for good?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Lydia has some heartbreaking news for Sam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia moves out

As the police interviews continue, detectives try to work out who killed Craig. Meanwhile, the Dingles continue to struggle with the events of recent weeks.

Lydia announces that she will be moving out of the family home, shocking Sam. He is left shell-shocked as Lydia tells the family that she will be leaving.

Lydia tells a devastated Sam that she’s moving out of the Dingle family home (Credit: ITV)

When Kim offers a place to stay at Home Farm, Sam fears that he may have lost Lydia for good. Meanwhile, Samson attempts to fix things.

But can anyone convince Lydia to stay? And can Sam manage to win Lydia back?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

