Emmerdale SPOILERS: Lydia goes missing on the morning of her wedding

Emmerdale lovebirds Sam Dingle and Lydia Hart are set to finally tie the knot this week.

But there is panic on the morning of the wedding when the bride goes missing.

Before their wedding day arrives in Emmerdale, both Sam and Lydia have stag and hen celebrations that they won't forget in a hurry.

Sam gets a surprise visitor at his stag do (Credit: ITV)

Lydia finds herself abandoned on a country road with Mandy after their taxi driver throws them out the car.

But when the pair get separated in the dark, Mandy spends the night looking for her friend.

Meanwhile, Sam gets a stag surprise with a difference.

The men are stunned when the hunky masseur meant for the hen party arrives at their stag celebrations, leaving Sam totally bemused.

However, when the wedding day arrives, Sam is beside himself with excitement at the thought of marrying Lydia.

Lydia finally turns up for the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Where is Lydia?

But there's panic for the bridal party when Leyla and Kerry realise no one has seen Lydia all morning.

Eventually Lydia turns up after getting lost on her way home from her hen night the day before.

As she hurries to get ready for her big day, Lydia's friends are relieved the wedding is still going ahead.

Sam is thrilled to see his bride (Credit: ITV)

On the way to the church there is a heart-felt moment between Samson and his dad... and it seems it's all systems go as the guests start to arrive.

Here comes the bride

As the wedding gets under way, Sam is speechless when Lydia arrives and starts to walk down the aisle arm in arm with Zak.

The pair tie the knot in a romantic ceremony (Credit: ITV)

The wedding goes without a hitch and everyone cheers as the pair exchange their vows.

But it is at the wedding reception that Lydia becomes an official Dingle after she drinks out of the family welly.

The new Mr and Mrs Dingle have the time of their lives, celebrating the happiest day... and they look a picture of happiness as they take to the dance floor for their first dance.

Lydia officially becomes a Dingle when she drinks from the family welly (Credit: ITV)

But as they all gather outside the pub for a family photograph, no one is aware that Vinny's dad is watching from afar, ready to turn the family upside down.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Where do you think Lydia disappears to on her wedding day?

