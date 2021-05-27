Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Luke makes a shock confession to Wendy. But what is it, and why doesn’t he want Victoria to know?

In next week’s scenes Vic reveals to Amy that she’s planning on asking Luke to move in with her and Harry.

But Ethan comes to an unsettling realisation regarding what Luke is up to. Ethan soon goes to see Wendy and confesses.

Emmerdale spoilers: Luke makes confession to Wendy

Ethan speaks to Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Before long Wendy pleads with Luke to be honest with her, but he’s not sure that he can be.

Later Luke finally tells Wendy the truth.

Having heard it all, Wendy urges Luke to not let the past keep him from finding happiness.

She pleads with Luke to tell Victoria what he’s just told her. But Luke is fearful of losing her.

Luke make a shock confession to Wendy (Credit: ITV)

He orders Wendy to keep his secret or she’ll end up losing another son. But what is Luke’s secret and will Wendy keep quiet?

Soon after, Victoria is excited about taking the next step with Luke as he moves in.

What is Luke hiding? Could the couple be heading for heartbreak?

When did Luke and Victoria get together?

Luke and Victoria got together last year. Before they met, Victoria had been raped by Luke’s brother Lee, which resulted in her falling pregnant.

Later her brother Robert punched Lee. Lee later died in hospital and Robert was sentenced to life in prison.

Victoria and Ethan began dating last year (Credit: ITV)

At first Victoria didn’t think her relationship with Luke would work. But after the death of her nan, Annie, they decided to give things another go.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

