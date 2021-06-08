Emmerdale SPOILERS: Luke and Victoria to split after he confesses the truth?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Victoria learns the truth about Luke and Lee’s fight. Is it over for the couple?

In next week’s scenes, Luke wakes up hungover on Wendy’s sofa after trying to blot out his confession to Victoria.

He despairs as it all comes flooding back to him.

Wendy manages to persuade Luke to tell Victoria the whole story (Credit: ITV)

Wendy manages to persuade Luke to tell Victoria the whole story about his fight with Lee.

As they talk, Victoria is still confused about Luke’s behaviour and she tells him that she needs to know everything he’s been hiding from her for them to stand a chance.

However Luke can’t bring himself to be fully honest with Victoria.

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria learns the truth

Soon Wendy reluctantly reveals the rest of the story to Vic and she’s left utterly stricken as she starts to put the pieces together.

Will they all be able to recover from what’s been revealed? (Credit: ITV)

The repercussions of Wendy’s honesty leave Luke, Victoria and herself devastated.

Will they all be able to recover from this, or is this the end of Luke and Victoria for good?

What happened between Luke and Lee?

Back in 2019, Victoria was raped by Luke’s brother, Lee Posner, and she fell pregnant.

Later Victoria’s brother Robert attacked Lee by hitting him over the head with a shovel. Lee later died in hospital and Robert was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 14 years.

Recently Luke told Wendy that just before Robert hit Lee, Luke told his brother that he was dating a man named Steven.

Lee was Wendy’s oldest son and Luke’s brother, but he died in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

However Lee attacked Luke and began beating him up. To stop his brother, Luke pushed is brother off him and Lee fell to the floor and hit his head and fell unconscious.

He soon woke up and left and just hours later he was hit over the head by Robert.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

