Emmerdale SPOILERS: Luke and Victoria to get back together?

In upcoming Emmerdale, Luke and Victoria seem to grow closer again. Could they get back together?

Earlier this year, the couple split up as Victoria realised she wasn't ready for a relationship.

But next week, Victoria's relieved when Luke helps her out with the order at the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuit centre.

Luke comes to help Victoria (Credit: ITV)

As they chat, Amy notices a charged moment between them. She begins to formulate a plan.

Is she going to try and get them back together?

Amy begins to formulate a plan (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jamie tries to con Andrea

And will it work? Are Victoria and Luke meant to be?

Emmerdale: Amy and Matty go head to head

Meanwhile, Amy could have other things on her mind as Jamie and Jai are interviewing candidates for the management job at The Hide.

As the interviews get underway, a nervous but hopeful Amy and Matty try to get the Assistant Restaurant Manager job.

Matty undermines Amy in his interview (Credit: ITV)

But Matty finds himself undermining Amy to sound better for the role. Will this affect their friendship?

Emmerdale: A history of Luke and Victoria

Viewers know Luke and Victoria have a complicated history.

Lee was later killed by Victoria's brother Robert, who got life in prison for the murder. It was at the sentencing that Victoria discovered Luke's identity.

Victoria and Luke dated earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Although Luke and Lee's mum, Wendy, initially didn't believe Victoria about the rape, she eventually started to realise Victoria had no reason to lie.

After giving birth to her son, who she named Harry, Victoria allowed Wendy to see her grandson and she started a relationship with Luke.

However after spending the night together, she realised she wasn't ready to have another relationship.

Despite Bob and Wendy's attempts to get them back together, it has been unsuccessful. What does Amy have planned?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Do you think Victoria and Luke should get back together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.