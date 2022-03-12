Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity Dingle love triangle leads to shock Dales exit

Emmerdale fans will be rocked by a shock exit next week, new soap spoilers reveal.

The recently reformed love triangle between Charity Dingle, her boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd and her ex Vanessa Woodfield will blow up in their faces.

Mackenzie will leave Emmerdale village next week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watched last night as Charity vowed to win Vanessa back after their near-kiss earlier in the week.

She had been in a furious row with Mackenzie over his plot to destroy the B&B.

The row left her alone in the pub and Vanessa turned up to cheer her up.

Read more: 4 most famous Emmerdale stars from Hollywood royalty to Patsy Kensit

One thing led to another and the pair were almost locking lips.

However, Charity still has the problem of her boyfriend Mackenzie.

Emmerdale spoilers: Who leaves next week?

Next week, with no idea she wants Vanessa and not him, Mackenzie sets about planning a grand gesture to show Charity how much he loves her.

And when it leads to her discovering he wants to move in with her, things go sideways.

Charity is uncomfortable with the idea because of her lingering feelings for Vanessa.

And so she rejects him, leaving him utterly heartbroken.

Charity and Vanessa almost kissed this week (Credit: ITV)

But when he realises he’s lost Charity, he tells her he’s leaving the village.

Charity ignores his threat and decides he’s bluffing.

However, later in the week she’s stunned when she discovers he really is moving back to Scotland.

Charity doesn’t hang around feeling sorry for herself for long, however.

Read more: 5 Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars and their adorable pets

The following day Paddy can’t help but notice the tension between Vanessa and Charity.

The former couple are struggling to keep their eyes off one another.

But how long will it be until they can’t keep their hands off each other?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!