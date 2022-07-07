Emmerdale spoilers: Love split after killer secret is revealed?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Vanessa finds out the truth about Suzy and Holly, but will it lead to their split?

Vanessa is torn between being loyal to her friend Moira and sticking with Suzy.

What will she decide?

Suzy has some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Suzy’s secret comes out in Emmerdale spoilers

It all kicks off when Priya and Suzy are preparing for the showcase of HOP and Take A Vow.

They’ve set up a slide show, but Suzy hasn’t realised there’s an image of Holly Barton on the day she died in the mix.

When Moira spots the picture during the presentation, she is desperate for information. She hounds Suzy, who is put totally on the spot.

Moira demands answers as she knows the dress Holly is in in the picture is what she was wearing on the day she died. Moira begs Suzy to tell her the truth.

Suzy lies.

But Vanessa can see she’s not being honest and pulls her girlfriend up. Demanding answers Suzy finally confesses.

Viewers know Suzy gave Holly the money to buy the drugs that killed her. But so far, only Leyla Cavanagh knows the full truth of what really happened.

As Vanessa reels from the facts of the the night Holly died, Moira returns – what has she heard?

It seems she’s not overheard anything and instead has come to apologise for lashing out.

Vanessa is expecting that Suzy will take the opportunity to confess the truth, but is disappointed when she doesn’t.

Will Vanessa forgive Suzy? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa torn

After Moira has gone, Vanessa asks Suzy to be honest with Moira. But Suzy begs Vanessa to keep her secret.

Who will Vanessa stay loyal to? She was a huge comfort to Moira following Holly’s death, can she really betray her friend by keeping it to herself?

And will this lead to a split for Vanessa and Suzy?

Can Vanessa really forgive Suzy for her deceit? And there’s the whole cocaine use thing to resolve too – it’s not looking good for them, is it?

Are Suzy and Vanessa heading for the end?

Or can they patch it up?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

