Emmerdale spoilers: Liv and Vinny over as Sandra’s plan works?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Sandra’s plan to split Liv and Vinny up starts to work as Liv falls for her mum’s tricks.

Vinny is left shocked when he finds his and Liv’s house up for sale.

Has Sandra got Liv right where she wants her in next week’s Emmerdale?

Sandra wants Liv’s money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv’s puts her house up for sale

Sandra has been trying to split Liv and Vinny up for a while.

She’s done everything from switching Liv’s drink to pushing Vinny and Gabby together.

However, her plan seems to be working next week, as Liv and Sandra arrive back in the village.

Vinny’s shocked to find their house up for sale, realising that Liv has arranged everything without even asking him.

The couple have a big argument which leaves Sandra secretly delighted.

She rushes off to tell Terry that they’re getting closer to getting the money for the house and bleeding Liv dry.

But will Vinny uncover her plan?

Mandy wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Mandy’s on to Sandra’s plan

When Mandy sees Vinny upset, she tells him that Sandra is to blame for their argument.

She wants revenge.

With this, Vinny makes out that he’s fine with the house being up for sale and expresses his enthusiasm in moving to Spain with Liv and Sandra.

Meanwhile, Mandy gets Jimmy in on her plan of revenge, with him making out that he wants to buy the house.

Mandy records his conversation with Sandra hoping that she’ll drop herself in it.

However, Liv finds out what they’re planning and tells Vinny to pack his bags and get out of the house.

Vinny tells his mum that he’s given up trying to win Liv round.

Has Sandra’s plan worked?

Are Liv and Vinny over for good?

