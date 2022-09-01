Emmerdale spoilers: Liv to leave the village with her marriage in tatters?

Nest week’s Emmerdale spoilers see Sandra step up her scheming to hammer a wedge between Liv and husband Vinny.

And it seems it might be paying off.

After a week of pulling the strings, Sandra looks set to persuade Liv not only to head out of the village, but to also leave the country and take a trip abroad with her.

All the details in this week’s Emmerdale spoilers…

Sandra wants Liv’s cash

We know that Sandra is trying to split Liv and Vinny up as part of a plan to get her hands on Liv’s money.

Liv was left the cash by dad, Gordon, and used it to buy her house.

Sandra reckons that with Vinny out of the way and away from her adopted Dingle family, she’ll have a better chance of nabbing the money.

So, she’s begun to put doubts in Liv’s mind over her unorthodox marriage and Vinny’s friendship with Gabby. At the same time she’s been encourage Gabby to talk to Vinny about his marriage problems.

Things are later awkward when Liv spots Gabby and Vinny together.

Sandra reaches a new low in her plan by tricking Liv into drinking (Credit: ITV)

Liv’s booze hell

However, wily Liv realises that her mum’s meddling has something to do with this awkward situation.

She calls her out on it, and although Sandra continues to pretend her actions are all out of concern for Liv, she knows she needs to take another tack.

This time, she decides to use Liv’s alcohol problem.

When they are out, Sandra sneakily swaps the drinks they’re having so Liv gets the one with alcohol in it.

Liv is horrified when she realises, but she’s already swallowed some. Sandra blames Bob for the mix-up, while Liv is left worried it could trigger her drinking again.

.

Liv’s little sip leads to a big row (Credit: ITV)

Let’s fly away, Liv

When Liv doesn’t tell Vinny straight away what happened with the drink, there’s tension between them when he later finds out thanks to some stirring from Sandra.

Vinny storms out, and Sandra is delighted her plan is working.

Later, Mandy is also worried after hearing about Liv’s drinking. And she doesn’t exactly conceal her feelings to Liv.

Sandra is quick to use this to fuel Liv’s insecurities.

She suggests maybe Liv needs a break and throws in the idea of a last-minute trip abroad.

Will Liv agree? And will Sandra finally get her daughter all to herself, leaving the way clear for her to carry out her despicable plan?

Can Sandra whisk Liv away from the safety of her family? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.