Emmerdale spoilers reveal Liv has another seizure next week after Paul threatens her. Will she be okay?

Over the last few weeks, Vinny has tried to distance himself from Paul and Mandy, struggling to deal with Paul’s gambling addiction.

With Mandy unaware of what’s going on, she was left confused when Vinny decided to move in with his girlfriend Liv.

In the upcoming scenes Mandy begins decorating for Christmas. But she gets emotional telling Paul she misses Vinny.

Paul feels guilty and urges Mandy to visit him. Soon she bursts in to Mill Cottage with presents, desperate to see her son. But Vinny is keen to avoid his parents.

When Mandy leaves, Liv urges him not to let Paul come between him and his mum.

The next day Mandy confides in Paul how she and Vinny used to go ice skating at Christmas, but she suspects he won’t want to go this year.

Seeing how sad she is, Paul is determined to help. But he’s still worried that Mandy will learn the truth as to why Vinny has pulled away from the family.

Emmerdale: Paul threatens Liv

The next day Mandy’s still questioning what prompted Vinny to start avoiding her.

Nervous Mandy will might out the truth, Paul decides to act. Soon Mandy is over the moon as she’s having a great time with her son, glad the ice between them has finally broken.

Meanwhile, Paul tries to get Liv on side, but she soon realises that he’s threatening her.

With Liv trapped, the situation takes a turn when she starts to feel dizzy and has a seizure.

Paul helps her as she starts to come around. With her health scare secret and his gambling, will these two make some sort of deal?

