Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Liv turns to drink and falls off the wagon just as Sandra wanted.

Getting Liv drunk, Sandra uses the time to her advantage.

But what will Sandra do in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Sandra switched Liv’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Sandra’s made Liv drink before

Viewers will know that Sandra’s been doing everything she can to get her hands on Liv’s money.

Recently, she spent some quality time with her daughter in The Woolpack.

However, when Liv was distracted, she swapped Liv’s drink, making her take a sip of an alcoholic one.

Sandra then blamed Bob for giving Liv an alcoholic one.

Liv was left fearing that she’d turn to drink again, with her mum planting the idea in her head.

She told Liv not to tell anyone about having a sip of the drink, but then rushed off to tell Vinny.

Vinny was furious that Liv didn’t tell him that she swallowed some alcohol and started searching support groups for her.

This escalated into a row, with Liv telling Vinny that they were ‘in denial’ that their marriage would work.

Sandra’s plan is working (Credit: ITV)

Sandra makes Liv drink again in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers show Liv turning to drink again, after arguing with Vinny.

Liv and Vinny’s relationship takes a turn when Vinny discovers that their house is up for sale.

With their relationship at risk, Sandra goes to support Liv.

However, at the Hide she makes things harder as she emphasises how difficult staying off alcohol is.

She’s thrilled to see Liv’s turned to drink when they get back home and gives her more when Liv reveals that she has lots of money in her savings account.

Once Liv’s out of it and has fallen asleep, Sandra goes to take all of the money Liv has.

Will anyone stop her?

Has Sandra’s plan finally worked?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

