Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vinny and Liv to MARRY after she is freed from prison?

Emmerdale may drop a shock wedding on fans when Liv Flaherty is released from prison.

The recovering alcoholic is currently in prison under suspicion of murdering Ben Tucker.

Liv and Vinny to tie the knot in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

However it was Meena Jutla who killed Ben – and now her crimes have been exposed.

While it has yet to be confirmed that Liv will be released, the Metro have pictures seemingly showing Liv and Vinny celebrating in a very special way.

They can be seen hugging outside a registry office having apparently tied the knot.

The publication reports that Liv is pictured wearing a white wedding dress.

ED! has contacted reps for Emmerdale for comment.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently teased that there will be three upcoming weddings for the soap this year.

Emmerdale boss teases THREE weddings in 2022

However she told Metro: “Well it wouldn’t be a normal soap year I don’t think, without a few births, deaths and marriages, would it? We’ve already seen Billy and Dawn get engaged on screen.

We’ve also got another wedding coming up, a third one.

“And I don’t think I’m giving too much away by telling you that their wedding is definitely going to happen this year.

Liv is currently behind bars in Emmerdale – but she will be released (Credit: ITV)

“It does happen on the most romantic day of the year which is Valentine’s Day, so not too long to wait for their wedding. But will it all go to plan?”

However Laura added: “We’ve also got another wedding coming up, a third one.

“That’s a bit more of an unexpected twist and I think that’s going to shock quite a few of our villagers and ruffle a few feathers.”

