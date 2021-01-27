Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kyle is in danger after getting caught up in Jamie and Mack’s feud.

In next week’s scenes it is a war between the Home Farm and the farm.

Mack is ready for revenge on the Tate’s and soon fortune strikes. When up at Home Farm, Mack overhears Kim and Jamie discussing a potential client and soon begins to form a plan.

Mack comes up with a plan (Credit: ITV)

Jamie ends up falling into Mack’s trap when he meets an imposter client rather than the real one. Mack secretly watches their meeting from across the restaurant.

Soon Jamie walks further into the snare when he offers to show ‘fake Greg’ the accounts.

And before long Jamie and Kim are aghast to realise they have been hoodwinked. Kim berates her son for getting caught out.

Jamie falls into his trap (Credit: BBC)

Whilst Mack and Moira celebrate their win, Jamie’s even more determined to get revenge on Mack.

Before long he is outside the farm sloshing what he thinks is petrol about.

Amused, Mack points out that it’s water and a humiliated Jamie leaves. Later Dawn tries to talk Jamie down pointing out that Mack will always come out on top.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle dies after Jamie douses Butler’s Farm barn in petrol?

Jamie pours petrol in Butler’s farm barn (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Harriet leaving Emmerdale? Will she lose her job at the church?

As Dawn heads away, Jamie sees a real petrol cannister and sets off to Butlers on foot with it.

Jamie is unaware Cain’s young son Kyle is playing hide and seek in the barn as he begins to douse the place in petrol. Will Mack realise in time?

Kyle is in the barn (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Later at Home Farm when a revengeful Moira enters with a gun, real Greg hurries away as Moira turns the gun and pulls the trigger…

Is Kyle okay? What will Cain and Moira do when they find out what’s been going on?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.