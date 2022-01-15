Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liam Cavanagh to plot Meena Jutla’s murder after Leanna bombshell 

Emmerdale could be about to add another murderer to its ranks as Liam Cavanagh becomes consumed with his need to get revenge on Meena Jutla.

The GP was rocked to his core this week as he discovered his daughter Leanna was murdered by Meena.

Liam Cavanagh could be Emmerdale’s next murderer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam planning Meena’s murder?

He chased her through the woods determined to kill her – and narrowly avoided being murdered himself.

However Meena escaped by hitch hiking and has disappeared.

In coming weeks, Liam will be unable to move on from being cheated from justice.

In dark scenes he will become consumed by his desire for revenge – and begin to plot Meena’s murder.

Liam will be horrified by the news from the police that they fear Meena will return.

And he takes devastating action.

Emmerdale: Liam Cavanagh gets a gun!

Approaching Cain Dingle, Liam gets his friend to supply him with a gun and asks him to teach him how to use it.

Cain takes him to a field for some target practice and tries to get Liam to open up.

As he realises how fragile Liam is, Cain takes the gun back.

Liam Cavanagh asks Cain Dingle for a gun in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

He assumes that he’s convinced Liam to drop the issue – but he’s very wrong.

Later in the village, a desperate Liam makes a shocking request of Cain.

However, he asks Cain to kill Meena if she returns to prove his friendship.

Cain’s shocked – but so is Leyla who has heard every word and is horrified at what her husband is planning.

She becomes desperate to convince him to drop his plan to murder Meena. But will he listen?

Meena Jutla will return to Emmerdale this year (Credit: ITV)

However, Meena will return to the village.

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson told ED!: “Judgement Day for Meena is coming.

“Whether she will get away with murder or not, you’ll have to wait to find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won’t see coming, but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything. I think within the next few months Meena will get what’s coming to her.”

