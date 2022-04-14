16 Emmerdale spoilers reveal Leyla’s big secret, Marlon’s bad news and Al’s cheating

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona is at breaking point and Mary takes the brunt of her anger.

Meanwhile, Al cheats on Kerry and Emmerdale fans will know that will have immediate repercussions.

And, just what is Leyla hiding?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Paddy has a great idea (Credit: ITV)

1. Paddy leaves Marlon shattered

Paddy sets up an Easter egg hunt in the village and video calls Marlon so he can join in.

Rhona is grateful to Paddy.

However the next day Marlon is exhausted and Rhona is shocked by how much it has taken out of him.

2. Marlon gets bad news about his recovery

The consultant pleased with Marlon’s progress.

However, it’s not enough to allow him to go home.

She assures Marlon he’s in the best place, but will he be upset?

3. Mary fears for Rhona

Mary confides in Faith she’s worried about the stress Rhona is under.

She doesn’t know if her daughter can cope as a full-time carer.

Rhona is fuming over Mary’s insensitivity (Credit: ITV)

4. Rhona lashes out

Rhona wants answers over a timeline for Marlon’s recovery. But she’s not satisfied with the response.

When she gets home from the hospital to see Mary in the pub with Faith, she’s furious.

She hits out at her mum.

5. Mary makes a horrifying suggestion

After Rhona’s outburst Mary is very worried and shares her concerns Marlon coming home will only increase the pressure.

As she urges her daughter to think of herself and the kids, she has a suggestion.

Rhona is horrified when Mary says she thinks she and Marlon should separate.

Rhona throws her mum out, appalled at how insensitive she is being.

Kerry is suspicious of Belle and Al (Credit: ITV)

6. Chas stirs things

Chas warns Belle against getting involved with Al. She worries he’s got ulterior motives, but Belle is confident she can handle it.

However, Chas can’t help but reveal her suspicions to Kerry, who starts to worry about her other half.

As Kerry convinces herself there’s something going on between the pair, she interrupts an important meeting with a wellness influencer.

However, it’s soon revealed she’s barking up the wrong tree…

Priya and Al are who Kerry should be worried about (Credit: ITV)

7. Al kisses Priya

Al notices Priya is upset and she opens up about her body confidence issues.

As he comforts her the moment is charged and they lean in for a kiss.

They later agree it shouldn’t have happened and decide to keep quiet, but will it stay secret for long?

More Emmerdale spoilers

8. Cain blows the big secret

Priya and Al have no idea Cain has overheard them talking.

He takes great pleasure in revealing the truth to Kerry, who goes ballistic.

Kerry isn’t interested in Al’s smooth talking (Credit: ITV)

9. Kerry kicks Al out

Kerry throws a pint over Al during the same business meeting she ruined previously.

As Al realises who leaked his secret, he plots revenge.

However, he can’t use his smooth tongue to talk Kerry round and she tells him to pack his bags.

10. Vanessa’s date goes wrong

Vanessa is excited to have another dinner invite from Suzy.

However when she spills wine over her phone and then Johnny is sick, she has no way of cancelling the date.

Has she blown her chances?

Vanessa is smitten in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

11. Vanessa gets a second chance

Fortunately, Vanessa manages to make it up to Suzy and they plan another date.

Dressed to impress the women enjoy wine tasting at David’s before heading to the Woolpack for another drink.

Leyla’s clearly shaken, but why? (Credit: ITV)

12. Suzy blows Leyla’s secret?

Leyla sees Suzy and Vanessa together and is clearly shaken.

As Suzy quickly covers they know each other through work, it’s soon obvious that’s not the whole truth.

Suzy promises Leyla her secrets are safe with her, but what is Leyla hiding?

What will Jai do? (Credit: ITV)

13. Kim threatens Jai in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim tells Jai if he wants to keep his job he must fire his colleagues. He then has to rehire them on zero-hour contracts.

Although he’s offered a promotion in exchange, Laurel is horrified and insists he should fight for his friends.

But with Kim threatening to fire Jai and insisting if he doesn’t do it, she’ll hire someone who will, what will Jai do?

What is Noah capable of? (Credit: ITV)

14. Noah has revenge in mind

Noah buys Chloe gig tickets, but despite her thanks, she soon turns her attentions back to Nate.

He’s upset after Tracy has called to say she’s dating someone new.

Chloe licks his wounds and a vengeful Noah plots his next move…

15. Lydia steps in

Lydia is worried about how Samson spoke to Cathy.

She arranges for Sam to have a chat about the birds and the bees, but how will it go?

Has Dan made a fool of himself? (Credit: ITV)

16. Dan’s efforts backfire

Dan is concerned over Amelia and her new obsession with influencers online.

He seeks advice from his friends, but will their strategy backfire?

