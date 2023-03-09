In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Leyla gets kidnapped by Callum after putting herself, Jacob and Suzy in danger.

As Leyla meets up with Callum, he ties her up and gags her.

But, will Leyla be murdered in Emmerdale?

Leyla fears for Jacob’s life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla puts Jacob and Suzy in danger

Leyla’s terrified after putting Jacob in danger with Callum by provoking him.

Pollard and David worry when Jacob won’t answer his phone.

Luckily, they’re able to breathe a sigh of relief when Jacob arrives at the shop.

David, however, thinks that Jacob should stay with Pollard for a while so that he’s safe.

Later on, Suzy sets out to get rid of Callum once and for all, telling his criminal mates that he’s a grass.

Callum finds out that Suzy has been spreading bad things about him and confronts her.

He ends up hitting her with a brick, leaving her unconscious.

Mary finds Suzy and calls for an ambulance, with Suzy going to hospital.

Leyla and Suzy are panicked when they find out that Callum has given the police an alibi.

After hearing this news, Suzy fears that Callum may return to kill her.

But, can Leyla protect her friends and family?

Leyla is gagged (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Callum kidnaps Leyla

Leyla fears for her life when Callum sends her some threatening messages.

After seeing Leyla crying at the graveyard, Caleb advises Leyla to get revenge on Callum, playing him at his own game.

With this, Leyla arranges to meet up with Callum but her plan backfires when he kidnaps her.

With Leyla tied up and gagged, Callum continues to threaten Leyla.

Meanwhile, Suzy’s annoyed when Leyla forgets to pick her up from the hospital.

However, she soon starts to worry when she can’t get hold of her friend.

Will Suzy realise that something’s up?

Will Leyla survive? (Credit: ITV)

Will Callum murder Leyla?

Callum’s stabbed Jacob and left him fighting for his life before.

He’s already proved that there’s nothing he won’t do to protect himself.

After trying to bump Suzy off, Callum’s capable of murder.

But, will Leyla manage to talk her way out of death?

Will someone save her from being murdered?

