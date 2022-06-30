Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla destroys Liam’s baby dreams as she prepares to make huge confession?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla is struggling to cover her different behaviour.

As Liam starts to grow increasingly suspicious of Leyla’s behaviour, Leyla prepares to tell him the truth.

But will she go through with it?

Leyla has been taking cocaine (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam’s concerns grow

A few months ago it was revealed to viewers that Leyla had been doing cocaine with Suzy.

Although Suzy has stepped away from doing drugs, Leyla has been struggling.

Unable to get her cocaine from Suzy, she contacted Jai’s old drug dealer Jason.

However when Suzy threatened to report him, Leyla threatened to tell Moira about her connection to Holly Barton if she didn’t set her up with a new dealer.

Meanwhile Leyla’s husband Liam has started to become concerned about her, worried she’s still struggling with Leanna’s death and the miscarriage.

He recently suggested that they try to have a baby, not realising she’s struggling with a drug addiction.

Liam realises Leyla was lying after chatting to Priya (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Liam starts to question Leyla on her drinking. Worried he’s getting closer to the truth, Leyla uses Priya as cover.

But soon Priya reveals to him that she and Leyla weren’t celebrating last night, he grows concerned about his wife.

The next day, Liam quizzes Leyla again but she uses her grief over Leanna as a cover.

However she doesn’t realise she’s just fuelled Liam’s growing concern.

When Liam suggests he knows the reason for her lying about being with Priya the night before, Leyla starts to panic he’s getting closer to the truth.

Soon he tells Leyla his thoughts…

Will Leyla tell Liam the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla tells Liam the truth?

Later Leyla returns home to find Liam sleeping. She places her bags of cocaine on the table, seemingly trying to get the courage to confess the truth to her husband.

Will she go through with it?

