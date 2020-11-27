Emmerdale spoilers reveal Leanna sets out to ruin Gabby’s life after she made false allegations against Liam.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, November 27) Jai tells Gabby that Al might have a job over her up at the HOP.

But Leanna, having returned from Portugal, intends to start a smear campaign on Gabby.

Leanna is furious with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

And it looks like Leanna won’t back down so easy as next week she meddles as Gabby starts her new job.

Gabby begins to worry she’s going to be fired. How nasty will things get between the two girls?

Emmerdale: What did Gabby do to Leanna?

Earlier this week, Leyla became suspicious when she saw her boyfriend Liam and Gabby having a strange looking conversation.

Worried something was going on, Leyla accused Liam of sleeping with teenager Gabby.

Leyla accused Liam of sleeping with teenager Gabby (Credit: ITV)

But what she didn’t know is Gabby was the one who sent Meena flowers in Liam’s name a few weeks ago. She did this to try and split up Leyla and Liam. But Liam found out what Gabby did and agreed to keep quiet on the condition the teenager kept her distance from Leyla.

After Leyla accused Liam of sleeping with Gabby, he was mortified. However Gabby didn’t deny it and Liam began to worry about his job. Later told his daughter Leanna about the allegations Gabby had made.

Leyla began to tell David and Laurel what was happening. But Gabby was unable to go along with the lie anymore and told them the truth.

Liam was devastated by the allegations (Credit: ITV)

Hearing this, Leyla was furious. She tried her best to apologise to Liam, but he was unable to forgive her and told her their relationship was over.

Devastated, Leyla warned Gabby to keep away from her.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, November 26) Gabby started receiving angry text messages from Leanna.

Will she completely ruin Gabby’s life?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

