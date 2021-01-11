Emmerdale spoilers hint that Laurel Thomas could be set to relapse as she struggles after making the heart-breaking decision to terminate her pregnancy.

In recent scenes, Laurel told Priya she would be returning to work. However her boyfriend Jai wondered if she is fit to be back at work.

Laurel is struggling (Credit: ITV)

But this week it appears Laurel is struggling to cope and is soon tempted by a glass of champagne.

Will she be able to stop herself?

Emmerdale: Laurel and her struggle with addiction

Laurel’s alcohol addiction developed in 2015. She lost her job and struggled to keep her addiction quiet from her boyfriend at the time Marlon, and dad, Doug.

When Marlon’s daughter April ended up drinking Laurel’s vodka that she left on the side, Laurel rushed her to hospital and swore her to secrecy.

Laurel’s alcohol addiction began in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Marlon soon found out about Laurel’s alcohol addiction, however things only got worse.

Her son Arthur and April found her passed out drunk and choking on her own vomit. Marlon tried to convince her to get help, but she attacked him

Eventually Laurel had a huge meltdown. But when she sobered up, she admitted she was an alcoholic and got help.

In 2018, her addiction was revisited following an argument with her then secret lover Bob Hope. She grabbed a bottle of whisky and considered drinking again.

Laurel and Jai’s recent storyline

At the end of last year, Laurel and Jai discovered that Laurel was pregnant.

However they soon had a CVS test which revealed their unborn baby had Down’s Syndrome.

Laurel and Jai made the decision to end the pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

After some deep and emotional conversations, the couple made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy.

But as Laurel struggles to cope, will she turn to drinking again?

