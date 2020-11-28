Emmerdale spoilers reveal Laurel and Jai make a difficult decision about their unborn baby.

In upcoming scenes, Laurel and Jai go to their baby scan, but they get unexpected news that it’s likely their child will have a type of chromosomal syndrome.

They’re asked whether they would like further tests to confirm and decide to have a CVS test.

Laurel and Jai go to their baby scan (Credit: ITV)

In later scenes, Laurel and Jai are at the hospital and they are given the results of their CVS test. They are told that their baby has Down’s Syndrome.

They return home feeling numb knowing there is much to work out and process.

The kids greet them excitedly about getting another brother or sister (Credit: ITV)

But when they get back they’re shocked to discover that whilst they were gone, Gabby found their scan picture. And when they walk into the house, the kids greet them excitedly about getting another brother or sister.

Emmerdale: Laurel talks to Rhona about her baby

As Laurel and Jai struggle to process things, Rhona encourages Laurel to share what’s bothering her.

Laurel tells her friend about her pregnancy, but when the subject of the diagnosis is put on the table, an atmosphere descends over their conversation.

Rhona is left upset and angry with Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Laurel is still in turmoil, but Rhona is left upset and angry that Laurel has put her in this situation and Laurel is left devastated.

The next day as Laurel and Jai struggle to make their decision, Rhona and Marlon are across the village.

Rhona and Marlon talk fondly about their son Leo (Credit: ITV)

The talk fondly about their son Leo, who has Down’s Syndrome, and what joy he has brought to their lives.

Jai and Laurel come to a decision

There are many factors Jai and Laurel discuss and consider but soon the couple are united in a silent sadness.

Jai and Laurel decide to terminate their pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Both are quietly devastated by their decision to terminate the pregnancy.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

