Emmerdale spoilers reveal Laurel and Jai go for a private scan. But they get some unexpected news.

In next week’s scenes, Laurel and Jai leave early to go to a private scan.

At the hospital, the sonographer predicts Laurel is 12 weeks pregnant but decides to get a colleague to confirm.

When a more senior consultant arrives, they explain from the scan results, it is likely that Laurel and Jai’s baby will have a type of chromosomal syndrome and asks whether they would like to perform a further test to confirm this.

Laurel and Jai are told it’s likely their baby will have a type of chromosomal syndrome (Credit: ITV)

The revelation leaves them both upset and Laurel is crushed. However Jai tries to remain positive.

The following day, Laurel frets over the scan results. However when an oblivious Arthur makes disparaging comments about a pregnant teacher at his school, a stressed Laurel reacts badly.

Laurel reacts badly when Arthur makes comments about a pregnant teacher at his school (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Viewers disgusted with ‘evil’ Gabby as she allows Leyla to think Liam took advantage of her

Jai realises Laurel is stressing about the Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) test. The couple debate whether or not to take the test, aware they’ll be risking their baby’s life.

The next day Laurel and Jai ready themselves for the hospital appointment. They’re both worried about what it may bring.

Emmerdale: Laurel and Jai’s storyline

Earlier this month, Emmerdale announced they would be airing a storyline which sees Laurel fall pregnant with Jai’s child.

However after having a CVS test, the couple learn their baby has Down’s Syndrome.

Forthcoming scenes will depict the couple having some very deep, emotional conversations. However they will make the sad decision not to proceed with the pregnancy.

Emmerdale announced Laurel and Jai’s new storyline earlier this month. But it has received backlash (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale; Fans think they’ve figured out Al Chapman’s big secret

Emmerdale has faced backlash over the Down’s syndrome abortion storyline.

Diff-Ability, a Cumbrian community interest company supporting those with disabilities and learning difficulties, has asked the ITV soap to scrap the storyline.

Diff-Ability’s founder Cristina Bowman, who has a young son with Down’s Syndrome, backed a petition calling on the show to change the ending so Laurel and Jai decide to keep the baby.

More than 24,000 people have now signed the petition, demanding for the storyline to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw defended the soap and begged critics to watch the storyline before passing judgement.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.