Emmerdale spoilers: ‘Knicker sniffer’ Noah strikes again as he breaks into Chloe’s room

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Noah begins stalking Chloe around the village.

He breaks into her bedroom but will Chloe find out what’s going on?

Noah flies his drone to spy on Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah begins to talk Chloe

Noah is shocked when Chloe turns up in the salon as the tracker he put on her phone clearly showed her at another location.

She tells him that she’s lost her phone and Noah eagerly heads out to ‘find it.’

Soon Chloe is thrilled when Noah returns with her missing phone.

Later Chloe’s plans with Nate clearly are going wrong. Noah notices and takes the opportunity, casually offering her tickets for an escape room. This puts him back in her good books.

Noah’s game playing starts making Chloe think that he’s actually completely normal.

However unbeknownst to her Noah has bought himself a flashy new drone and has been hovering it outside her bedroom window, recording an oblivious Chloe.

Noah is pleased his plan is working (Credit: ITV)

Noah breaks into Chloe’s bedroom

Noah is determined to win Chloe back and even takes advice from Mack on how to achieve it.

When Chloe has coffee with Jacob she leaves her bag unattended and Noah takes her house keys.

Soon he breaks into her home and enjoys snooping around her bedroom, relishing every moment.

Suddenly downstairs he hears the door slam as Chloe has come home.

Noah hides in her wardrobe as she enters her bedroom. But how long will it be before his creepy behaviour is discovered?

Later Sarah has a party at her house.

Afterwards Chloe asks Noah if he can walk her home.

Noah is thrilled that his manipulation appears to be paying off.

Will Chloe figure out what Noah is up to?

Noah begins to stalk Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans brand Noah a ‘knicker sniffer’

Last year, Noah was caught sniffing Gabby Thomas’ underwear by Will Taylor.

Fans have since branded Noah a knicker sniffer and now he’s breaking into Chloe’s room, will he do the same?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

