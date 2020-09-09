Next week’s Emmerdale sees Kirin Kotecha return to the village and demand cash from Charity Dingle in return for his son. But will she find the cash in time?

Emmerdale viewers will know that Kirin is currently on the run from the police after being involved in a hit and run incident back in 2016.

Priya is shockend when Kirin turns up unannounced (Credit: ITV)

Recently Charity has been desperate to track Kirin down so that she can get his permission to adopt Vanessa’s son, Johnny.

Read more: Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle to be a victim of abuse by Jamie Tate?

However, until now, Kirin has remained elusive as ever.

Kirin’s return

Next week sees Charity and Priya chatting about the fact it might be easier if Kirin remained hidden now that the adoption process was going through.

Soon Kirin is demanding money but Priya refuses (Credit: ITV)

However, little do they know, Kirin is watching them from afar.

Priya is stunned when Kirin approaches her, but her shock soon turns to disgust when he starts demanding money.

When Priya refuses to pay him off, Kirin turns his attentions to Charity instead.

Kirin tells Charity that he will make it impossible for her to adopt Johnny unless she hands over a huge amount of cash.

Charity is stunned when Kirin tells her he will make it impossible to adopt Johnny unless she pays up (Credit: ITV)

With no choice but to find the money, desperate Charity goes on the hunt.

But that kind of cash is hard to come by – even for a Dingle.

Charity’s desperation

Finally Charity hands over the money, but Kirin is fuming to realise she hasn’t got the whole amount they agreed.

Kirin demands the rest by the following night, and Charity has no choice but to ask Chas to raid the Woolpack safe.

Kirin isn’t happy when Charity fails to get the full amount they agreed (Credit: ITV)

But while Chas is supportive of Charity’s situation, Paddy isn’t happy about paying off someone who is on the run for manslaughter.

Read more: Emmerdale fans want the Sugden family rebuilt to its former glory

Eventually Charity meets with Kirin again, but when he counts the cash and finds it’s still short, he starts to show his true colours.

As things turn nasty, Tracy turns up and, to Kirin’s horror, the police aren’t far behind her.

As things escalate, Tracy turns up with the police (Credit: ITV)

Will he manage to escape once again?

Or is he about to pay for the crime he committed more than four years ago?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.