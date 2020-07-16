Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim to kill Andrea as she is blackmailed?

In upcoming Emmerdale, Kim is blackmailed by Andrea. But has Andrea crossed the wrong woman?

Currently, Andrea is the only person who knows her husband Jamie is responsible for the hit and run which has left Moira Dingle hospitalised. But she starts to use this to her advantage when she blackmails Jamie into staying with her.

In next week's episodes she lets slip to Kim that Jamie is the one who ran over Moira. Meanwhile Jamie feels low when Belle refuses to have a drink with him.

Andrea starts to blackmail both Kim and Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Later Kim tells her son that she knows the truth about what happened to Moira and insists they clean up any evidence. Holding all the cards, Andrea tells Kim that she and Jamie will have to do everything her way from now on.

Jamie is trapped. But will Kim find a way to sort out their Andrea problem?

Emmerdale: A socially distanced murder

Jamie ran over Moira (Credit: ITV)

Last month it was revealed there will be a 'socially diatanced' murder in the Dales. Could Kim arrange for Andrea to be killed?

After all, she did arrange for Graham to be killed. Had Pierce not got there first, Kim and Al would've 'done for' him.

At the moment, there are other options for who could be killed off.

Next week, an argument breaks out between Malone and Will.

In the aftermath, a crumpled, lifeless body lies on the floor. Who could it be? And will they survive?

Andrea's revenge in Emmerdale

Will Kim kill Andrea? (Credit: ITV)

Andrea is currently trying to get Jamie to stay with her after discovering his affair with Belle.

Although Jamie is in love with his colleague, Andrea is determined to get her husband back. But is she going the wrong way about things?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

