Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim Tate makes her return to a shock man

Emmerdale spoilers for December 14 – 18 episodes reveal that Kim Tate is to make a bombshell return.

The Home Farm matriarch has been away from the village during the pandemic, but makes sure everyone knows she’s back.

It’s Kim who gets a couple of shocks though – firstly, son Jamie isn’t there and there’s a stranger in her house.

Emmerdale vixen Kim encounters Mackenzie on her return

Jamie has asked his new right-hand-man Mackenzie Boyd – Moira’s brother – to be in charge, while he’s away.

But Mack doesn’t exactly take pride in his work and soon the place is a mess.

And his enjoyment is spoiled when Moira turns up inviting him over for Christmas dinner.

But the bitter sibling declines the olive branch, still annoyed she ‘abandoned’ him all those years ago.

Mackenzie is not as mouthy as he usually is

Later on, as Mack’s lapping up being Lord of the Manor, Kim makes her return to Emmerdale.

Kim is incandescent at the state of the place, orders this mystery man to tidy the place up and get out.

She has a reputation for being a man eater though and even her cold heart melts a little around handsome men.

So perhaps we’ll see some thawing in relations between these two in coming weeks.

Mack has proved himself to be cunning and conniving already – more than a match for Mistress Tate!

Kim Tate quickly makes her presence felt in Emmerdale

Where has Kim Tate been?

Kim has been away from Emmerdale for so long as actress Claire King has been shielding.

She explained to OK magazine over the summer: “I have arthritis, so my immune system is compromised, which makes you more at risk of catching the virus.

“I’m not back at Emmerdale yet. I had to get a doctor to say I was fit for work, so it’s a case of waiting to be written back in.”

