Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim Tate to die, hints soap boss Kate Brooks

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has hinted Kim Tate will die.

Scheming Kim has been trying desperately to discover the identity of her mystery poisoner over the last few weeks.

Will Kim Tate die in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know someone has been slipping drugs into her brandy to make her think she was losing her mind.

But she recently discovered the truth and set a plan in motion to catch the culprit.

However now Emmerdale producer Kate has teased that Kim may be biting off more than she can chew.

Speaking to ED! and other press, she said: “We’re used to seeing Kim strong and powerful. She isn’t always known for her vulnerability.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve seen her start to see her doubt not only her own sanity, but also the people she loves the most about who it is that’s trying to bring about her downfall.

“As her paranoia reaches boiling point, she will stop at nothing to ensure she catches the culprit responsible for trying to instigate the downfall of Kim Tate.

“But as with all best laid plans, they all don’t go accordingly – will her plan to catch the person responsible bring about her own downfall?

“Will she end up paying the ultimate price? What happens to Kim and how does her plan backfire?

“Those are the questions as we move into the next few weeks. It’s Kim Tate and Home Farm, it’s laden with twists and turns and brilliant escapism at its best.”

Kim lured her suspects to Home Farm to get them to show their true colours (Credit: ITV)

Who is poisoning Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

The soap recently revealed its official suspects for Kim’s poisoning.

They include her son Jamie Tate and his girlfriend Dawn Taylor.

His dad and Kim’s occasional lover Will Taylor is also in the frame.

Kim’s business partners Jai Sharma and Al Chapman are also on the list.

Pregnant Gabby Thomas makes the cut too – through her already stealing from Kim and using her unborn Tate baby as a bargaining chip.

Who do you think it is?

Emmerdale continues Monday (June 7) at 7pm on ITV.

The soap airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

