Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim Tate caught up in shooting horror

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim Tate fires her gun at an intruder. But who is it?

In next week’s scenes Kim viciously takes her worries out on Gabby. Gabby tells Noah she’s not going to be pushed around for much longer.

Kim then encounters a mutinous Al and Jai at the HOP. She manages to see them off but is thrown when she watches the security video of Gabby threatening revenge earlier.

Gabby tells Noah she’s not going to be pushed around for much longer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liv’s drinking gets worse as she reunites with her mum Sandra

Back at Home Farm, Will tries to check in on Kim but she’s in a paranoid state and this makes her more suspicious.

She sends Will packing and firmly bolts the door behind him.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim finds an intruder breaking into Home Farm

As she sits alone, the drugged brandy has Kim hearing phantom intruders. As she carries on drinking, she reaches for a shotgun to protect herself.

The next day, an encounter with Jamie and Dawn makes her anxiety worse. But when Dawn hears Jamie threaten revenge on his mum afterwards, she’s unsettled to think he sounds just like Kim.

Jamie threatens to get revenge on his mum (Credit: ITV)

Later Dawn speaks to Will at Woodbine and admits she’s at her wit’s end with Kim. If Will won’t sort her out then maybe she’ll have to be the one to do it.

As she sits inside Home Farm clutching her shotgun, Kim is shocked to see a figure enter the house on the CCTV camera system.

Meanwhile Jamie is taken aback when Dawn asks him to move out of Home Farm.

Kim fires her gun at the intruder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Noah Dingle is poisoning Kim Tate, says new fan theory

Back at Home Farm, a terrified Kim fires her gun at the intruder…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.