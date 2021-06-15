Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim murdered and Will’s caught red-handed?

WARNING: Major Emmerdale spoilers ahead! Is Kim Tate about to be killed off on Emmerdale?

The infamous soap villain returned to the Yorkshire Dales back in 2018 and has wreaked havoc on the village ever since.

But it could all be over for Kim now as these Emmerdale spoilers below suggest…

Kim confronts Will over why he has Diazepam (Credit: ITV)

Who poisoned Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

Noah finds Diazepam in Will’s toolbox at Home Farm and tells Jamie.

Jamie thinks Will’s the obvious suspect in Kim’s poisoning.

Later, with Dawn upstairs, Jamie snoops around Woodbine, smiling when he eventually finds the toolbox with Will’s diazepam inside. Jamie takes photos of the diazepam in Will’s toolbox, but is caught red-handed when Will returns home.

Will’s furious when Jamie plays the innocent, claiming he was only searching for a screwdriver.

Jamie returns to show Kim the photographic evidence of Will’s diazepam, she’s shaken and heartbroken to think that he is the one who’s been poisoning her.

Jamie is horrified to find police at Home Farm and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor (Credit: ITV)

Later, Kim asks Will why he has diazepam, and he’s wary, refusing to answer the question.

Kim presses the point, and he tells her the diazepam’s for his nerves but she’s not buying his explanation.

The next day, Kim fills Jamie in on her plan to have Will caught on camera spiking her drink.

Will is called into Home Farm on his day off and it seems like he’s walking straight into Kim’s trap. Later, Jamie receives a call from Home Farm, he’s alarmed, and rushes off, frantic with worry.

Is this it for Kim Tate?! (Credit: ITV)

Rushing into Home Farm, Jamie’s utterly horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim lifeless on the floor and a body bag being unzipped ready for her body…

When is this episode of Emmerdale on?

These episodes will air across next week from Sunday June 20 to Friday June 25 on ITV.

Meanwhile, these episodes are also available to watch on ITV Hub.

Due to Euros 2020, ITV has put the week’s upcoming episodes online to stream already.

They are labelled as ‘Hub Premiere’ on the app and can be streamed now.

