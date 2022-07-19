Emmerdale spoilers: Kim forces village’s most unlikely couple together?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kim and Gabby kick Dan and Amelia of their home.

Having no where to go, Harriet offers them a place to live at Woodbine.

But could this lead to a new romance?

Harriet offers Dan a place to live (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan and Amelia kicked out?

Amelia has been working as a babysitter for Gabby Thomas’s son Thomas Tate.

This week, Amelia ends up fainting and dropping baby Thomas.

Amelia lies that Thomas fell from his high chair, but when Dawn’s son Lucas reveals that Amelia dropped him, Kim is furious.

Gabby is upset to get a visit from social services about her son’s fall.

She’s furious with Amelia, but it looks like next week she’s out to get revenge.

Next week Dan spots a ‘To Let’ sign outside his house and confronts Kim about it.

Kim lies that she knows about the situation, but it’s clear she doesn’t.

She goes to Gabby and is annoyed at her for not keeping her in the loop and insists Dan and Amelia should’ve had two months notice.

Later Kim catches Amelia trying to steal Gabby’s latest visiting order for Noah.

Gabby and Kim decide to tell Dan that Amelia has secretly been impersonating Gabby to visit Noah.

Dan is shocked, will he stop Amelia from seeing Noah?

Kim and Gabby tell Dan about Amelia visiting Noah, but how will he react? (Credit: ITV)

Harriet offers Dan and Amelia a place to stay

Meanwhile Harriet realises she has plenty of space now Dawn, Billy and Lucas are living at Home Farm.

She makes the decision to invites Dan and Amelia to live at Woodbine.

Dan is relieved and accepts her offer.

Could this lead to a new romance for Dan and Harriet?

Dan and Harriet start living together, but could it lead to a new romance? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charity is stunned when she learns Amelia has been visiting Noah in prison.

She decides to quiz her about it. But Charity is shocked when she learns Noah is due to be released in a couple of days.

He soon returns to the village having got back from prison but shuns his mother.

