Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Will sets out on the hunt for the missing Jamie Tate this week.

But while he thinks she’s being clever, carrying out investigations behind Kim’s back, he’s no match for the wily queen of Home Farm.

As Kim cottons on that something’s going on, is she about to discover the shocking truth that her son is alive?

Mike has a lead on Jamie – for a price (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Who’s that boy?

Will gets a lead on Jamie when his PI Mike tells him that a man matching Jamie’s description has been seen near the house of Hazel – the grandma of Jamie’s daughter, Mille.

Skipping dinner plans with Kim, Will manages to get a DNA sample from little Thomas behind Gabby’s back.

However, Kim is furious that Will has stood her up and wants to know what he’s been up to instead.

Will despairs at the web of lies he’s now caught in as he makes his excuses.

He’s anxious to find out the truth about Jamie as soon as possible and gets the DNA sample to Mike so he can crossmatch it with the suspect.

He gives Mike a deadline of 24 hours, anxious to get his answer.

However, when Mike turns around and demands £3k for the test, Will is shocked.

Kim wants to know where Will has been (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoiler: Will finds there’s a way

Will knows he doesn’t have access to the cash, and asks Mike to give him a few hours.

Desperate, he goes to the haulage office and logs onto the business account – transferring over the cash.

Later, his guilt hits him hard as Jimmy reveals that the business has just lost another client.

But there’s worse to come.

Kim is shocked by Will’s stash of cash (Credit: ITV)

Caught out by Kim

As Will gets ready to hand over the cash, Kim catches him red-handed.

She finds him with the cash in his bag and his laptop open at the company account.

Which leaves Will with some rather awkward questions to answer.

Could Kim about to find out that her son is alive – and how will she react if she does?

