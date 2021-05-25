Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim comes up with a plan to find out who has been poisoning her.

In next week’s scenes Kim is dressed to impress, ready for her formal luncheon at Home Farm.

She has invited all of her oblivious suspects.

In the village, Jamie, Dawn and Jai are uneasy about why they’ve had a formal invitation from Kim.

Meanwhile at Home Farm, Kim is keeping up the pretence of being drugged and confused as she responds to Will’s questions as to why he’s been invited to her lunch.

Kim invites guests to a lunch at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Later all the guests begin to arrive and Kim pretends to be befuddled as she starts to spin her web.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim discovers who’s been poisoning her?

Once her guests are assembled, Kim makes an announcement – she’s stepping back from the business.

But first she says she needs to appoint her successor, revelling in the reaction it creates.

Soon all the guests begin bickering.

Kim sets a trap (Credit: ITV)

Kim addresses her guests once more with a speech designed to manipulate her poisoner into taking action. Will her plan work?

Later Al is determined to impress Kim.

Meanwhile Jamie is unnerved by Kim and Will’s closeness and gives Noah another covert mission: to spy on Will.

Claire King says ‘Kim holds all the cards’

Speaking about Kim’s plan, Claire King said: “Kim is throwing out a line and then seeing who will be reeled in by her shock announcement. Who wants to succeed the most?

Who is poisoning Kim? (Credit: ITV)

“Who will she flush out and expose as her poisoner? Once again, Kim holds all the cards – it’s now a waiting game.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

