Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim banned from seeing Millie after poisoning plot takes a terrifying turn

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Andrea bans Kim from seeing Millie after things take a terrifying turn up at Home Farm.

A couple of weeks ago it was revealed Kim is being poisoned by someone, however it hasn’t been revealed who.

But in next week’s episodes, things take a dark turn when she’s looking after her granddaughter Millie.

In upcoming scenes Kim is thrown when Andrea wants her to babysit Millie, who is unwell, at short notice.

Kim agrees to do it, despite her confused state of mind. But when Millie’s sickness gets worse, Kim realises she’s in no fit state to look after her granddaughter.

Later Manpreet checks in on Millie and prescribes some antibiotics for her. But soon Kim collapses, leaving Andrea a garbled voicemail before losing consciousness.

But when Kim comes to, she finds Millie in the throes of an allergic reaction.

Jamie comes home and is aghast at his daughter’s condition.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim banned from seeing Millie

A furious Andrea turns up to give Kim a piece of her mind and forbids her from seeing Millie again.

Meanwhile Jamie and Gabby attend the baby scan. Gabby is thrilled when she sees Jamie getting emotional over seeing their child on screen.

Later Kim’s enraptured when Gabby gives her a baby scan picture. However the teenager is soon unsettled when Kim refers to the scan as ‘my baby.’

Dawn and Jamie get back together

Meanwhile Dawn and Jamie meet up for a drink. As things become more charged between them, Jamie talks Dawn into sharing a bottle of tequila with him at Home Farm.

Jamie wants Dawn to give their relationship another go. The next day Kim isn’t happy when Jamie announces that he and Dawn are now a couple.

Kim tries to get her son to break things off with Dawn, before giving a heartbroken Gabby a life lesson on how to look after number one at all costs.

Kim’s advice leaves Gabby thoughtful. Later Dawn tries to end things with Jamie, knowing it’s for the best, but Jamie suggests they should continue to see each other in secret.

Soon, Noah informs Jamie about what is happening at Home Farm.

