Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal the truth about where Kerry’s been all this time when Charity chances upon her.

Charity is stunned when she and Mackenzie arrive at Chloe’’ family mansion to rob her dad and bump into Kerry.

They see a maid cleaning the palatial gaff, and when she turns around, Charity recognises her.

What’s Kerry doing, and why is she so keen to keep it quiet?

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry’s secret world

Kerry is working as a maid – and handler – for Chloe’s scary dad (Credit: ITV)

From the moment they come face-to-face, it’s evident that Kerry wants to remain anonymous.

When Chloe unexpectedly interrupts them, Kerry covers for the thieving duo and ushers the youngster away.

As soon as Chloe is gone, Kerry begs Charity and Mack not to tell anyone that they’ve seen her, especially her daughter Amy.

She’s also adamant that they have to hand over everything they’ve stolen or face dire consequences.

But sneaky Mack gives back all but one of the mega-expensive watches.

Will he live to regret it?

Protect and serve

There’s a strong bond between Kerry and vulnerable Chloe (Credit: ITV)

After they’ve gone, Kerry tries to talk some sense into Chloe.

She’s horrified to realise the youngster has defied her father and built a relationship with Sarah and Noah.

Kerry knows that decision could put Chloe in danger and begs her to cut them off before things go wrong.

But while Chloe is torn over what to do, it looks like her feelings for Noah are clouding her judgement.

Later, Kerry is petrified when her boss contacts her to demand answers.

He wants to know where his watch has gone, and Kerry is terrified of getting the blame.

Why is she so scared of him, and what is he capable of?

