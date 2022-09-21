Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry plots to get rid of Noah

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kerry’s plot to get rid of Noah after the bombshell of Amelia and Noah reuniting.

In what seems like Kerry accepting Noah being with Amelia, she offers him a job.

However, it soon becomes clear that she has an ulterior motive.

How will Noah react in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Kerry offers Noah a job (Credit: ITV)

Amelia and Noah are back together

Amelia and Noah are now back together again.

Noah initially broke up with Amelia after Dan forced him to.

However, Dan confessed to Amelia that he was the reason that her relationship ended.

Noah was still very much in love with her.

After this shock revelation, Amelia decided to move out of her family home and run back into Noah’s arms.

Her boyfriend promised that he’d support both Amelia and her baby, with the pair sharing a kiss in the street.

Dan spotted the pair back together again and was furious, but he only drove Amelia away further.

Next week, Kerry’s got a plan to remove Noah from the picture.

But will it work?

Will Kerry’s plan work? (Credit: ITV)

Kerry plots to get rid of Noah

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kerry’s plan to get rid of Noah.

She tries to act as if she’s willing to accept Amelia and Noah’s relationship by offering him a job.

However, the young couple are fully aware that this job is just a way for Kerry to get rid of Noah.

Later on, Kerry speaks to Dan about how they can team up to split the couple up.

Dan’s already meddled with their relationship once, will he do it again?

Before they know it, Charity is also involved in the plan.

Will Kerry be able to get Dan in on her plan or will he be filled with more guilt?

Does Kerry have the power to split Amelia and Noah up for good?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

