Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jimmy drops a bombshell on Nicola as he’s charged with death by dangerous driving

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Jimmy drops a bombshell on Nicola as he’s charged with death by dangerous driving.

A couple of weeks ago, Jimmy crashed his truck into Mandy and Paul’s wedding barn. The barn caught fire and exploded, killing Paul.

Meanwhile Jimmy and Nicola have been trying to earn money to fight for custody of Jimmy and Juliette’s son Carl.

Juliette is Carl’s biological mother (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Nicola wants to hoodwink Jimmy into signing over half of the business to Charity.

Jimmy is invited down to the police station for questioning. But he is actually delighted as things seem to be moving.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy charged with death by dangerous driving

However his excitement is proved to be premature.

Soon Nicola is in complete shock when Jimmy returns and reveals he’s been charged with death by dangerous driving.

Jimmy is charged with death by dangerous driving, but he soon drops another bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile at the scrapyard, Charity makes it clear to Mack that she’ll be in charge from now on. But Aaron becomes suspicious about what Mack and Charity are up to.

Before long, Jimmy finds out what’s been going on behind his back. Furious, he confronts Charity, who calmly tells him he needs to speak to Nicola.

When he gets to the scrapyard, Jimmy is shocked that his wife is the one that came up with the idea.

Charity tells Jimmy to talk to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

At home, just as Jimmy and Nicola’s row reaches boiling point, Juliette appears and Jimmy kicks her out of the house.

But as he has a go at Juliette in the street, Carl watches from his bedroom window. The next day it’s clear that he’s suffering from all the upset.

Jimmy drops a bombshell on Nicola

Jimmy drops a bombshell on Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Soon Nicola is pleading with Jimmy for them to pull together. But she’s left completely floored when he makes a declaration.

What will Jimmy say?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

