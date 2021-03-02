Emmerdale spoilers reveal Jimmy and Nicola are being followed. But has someone got it in for them?

A couple of weeks ago, Carl’s biological mother Juliette returned to the village wanting to see her son. Although Jimmy and Nicola decided against this, they eventually agreed to let her see him.

In next week’s scenes Nicola is worried when she opens a solicitor’s letter from Juliette. She wants to formalise the arrangement of her seeing Carl.

Nicola and Jimmy get a solicitor’s letter from Juliette (Credit: ITV)

Ethan suggests that they keeps things as amicable as possible with Juliette and play everything by the book.

Resolving to take back control, Jimmy rings Juliette and tells her that she can see Carl for an hour tomorrow.

Carl is the biological son of Jimmy and Juliette (Credit: ITV)

The next day, little Carl tentatively agrees to spend some time alone with Juliette at the playground. But Jimmy struggles to keep it together.

When Carl returns, he’s clearly enjoyed his time with Juliette.

Emmerdale Spoilers: Nicola and Jimmy are followed

Later Jimmy vents his frustrations to Nicola. But little do they know someone is watching them…

A photographer takes pictures of Nicola and Jimmy.

A photographer take pictures of Jimmy and Nicola (Credit: ITV)

As he looks through the damning images, which suggests a huge argument between the couple, we begin to wonder, has someone got it in for Nicola and Jimmy?

A storyline for Jimmy and Nicola

Earlier this year, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed there was a testing time coming up for Jimmy and Nicola.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “There’s also a testing time on the horizon for Jimmy and Nicola and their story is actually going to cross into the Mandy and Paul story in quite a shocking way.

“The audience will see that Jimmy and Nicola are being secretly watched. But who by?

Has someone got it in for Jimmy and Nicola? (Credit: ITV)

“And the couple are going to be frantic when Carl goes missing. Who’s taken him?”

She added: “What starts off seeming like a relatively small thing, that will turn into the biggest test we’ve seen of their marriage and their whole family really.

“With betrayals of trust on both sides, it’s going to lead to lives being changed forever.”

