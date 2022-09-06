Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim’s shock when she finds out that Jamie’s not only alive but is wanted for attempted murder!

After finding out that Hazel‘s in hospital, Kim’s shaken to the core when she discovers that Jamie was the one who put her there.

How will Kim cope with the news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Jamie puts Hazel in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kim finds out that Jamie’s alive

Viewers will remember that when Jamie crashed his car into a lake and the police couldn’t find a body, he was presumed dead by Kim.

However, Gabby started to get suspicious that he might still be alive after catching Millie speaking about her dad.

Jamie had wanted to get revenge on him mum and was actually still alive.

He was now living with Millie and Andrea’s mum, Hazel, keeping this all a secret from Kim.

However, next week, Kim finds out the truth.

Arranging to meet up with Hazel and Millie, Kim is devastated when they don’t turn up.

Trying to contact Hazel, she finds out that she’s currently in hospital after being pushed down the stairs by Jamie.

After the initial shock, Kim decides to report Jamie to the police for attempted murder and he’s clearly a danger to Millie.

Millie’s nervous about seeing Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Millie struggle to bond

Kim vows to protect Millie from now on and brings her to Home Farm.

However, Millie hides away, feeling confused by seeing her grandma again.

She had been previously told not to speak to Kim by Hazel and Jamie.

Being unable to settle, things go from bad to worse for Kim as she struggles to get Millie on side.

She ends up pushing her further away.

Kim struggles with the news (Credit: ITV)

Millie runs away

Kim is filled with mixed emotions after telling the rest of her family the truth.

She had foolishly thought that the wounds from Jamie’s torment had healed, but now he’s burst back into her life.

After taking her rage out on the living room furniture, smashing everything up, Kim is given solid evidence of Jamie being alive.

Millie is alarmed when she overhears Kim talk about Jamie and goes on the run.

Contacting the police, Kim’s filled with fear when Harriet tells her that they still haven’t found her granddaughter.

Will Millie come back?

Will she be able to trust Kim again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

