Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jamie comes up with a sick plan to get rid of Gabby

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Jamie invites Gabby for dinner. But what has he got planned?

In next week’s scenes Gabby is angry at Nicola for telling Bernice about her pregnancy.

She’s furious about her mum but Nicola and Diane are surprised when Laurel doesn’t defend Nicola.

Gabby is furious at Nicola for telling Bernice that she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Knowing she needs to keep Gabby on side, Laurel explains she’ll have to start treating her with kid gloves instead of driving her to Kim even more.

Meanwhile, Jamie feels utterly trapped as Gabby plans to cook them a meal that night, making the most out of living at Home Farm.

Mack overhears and mockingly asks if Dawn knows about Gabby being pregnant yet. Jamie confirms she doesn’t and he knows she’ll need to tell her as soon as possible.

However across the village, Will watches Dawn happily preparing to go to work, knowing that he has to burst her bubble.

Dawn is heartbroken when she finds out Jamie got Gabby pregnant (Credit: ITV)

He breaks the news to her that Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s child and Dawn reels.

When she arrives at the vets, she confronts Jamie, clearly devastated.

Despite Jamie telling her that he loves her, she tells him it’s over between them and he’s gutted.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack comes up with a plan for Jamie

Finding Jamie drowning his sorrows in the pub, Mack has a suggestion to resolve his problems…

Jamie is sickened by the idea, but aware of the benefits. He wonders if he could really go through with such a sick plan.

When Laurel meets Gabby in the Woolpack later, she struggles to bite her tongue as Gabby dismisses her warnings about Kim.

Laurel doesn’t buy Jamie’s nice behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Encouraged by Mack’s plan, Jamie soon intervenes and apologises to Gabby for his behaviour so far.

He soon asks her to go out to dinner with him. Laurel’s concerned, not falling for the act, but Gabby is elated, thinking Jamie is finally coming around.

What is Jamie’s sick plan?

