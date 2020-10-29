Emmerdale spoilers reveal Mackenzie overhears Cain and Sam’s revenge plan for Jamie. Could he end up siding with him against the Dingles?

In next week’s scenes Lydia tells Sam about her confrontation with Jamie and he is furious. He promises Jamie will get what’s coming to him and soon he and Cain are forming a plan to get revenge.

Sam and Cain go for revenge on Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Later, at Home Farm Jamie is pouring himself a brandy when he hears some ominous noises.

He braces himself as he prepares to search the house. But as he creeps into the staircase, he hears a noise coming from the kitchen and is distracted. He doesn’t see Mackenzie hiding in the shadows with a crowbar in his hand.

Emmerdale: Jamie and Mackenzie team up?

As Jamie wallows in his drink, Cain and Sam turn up for a ‘chat’. However they’re all unaware that Mackenzie is very close by, watching them all.

Will Mackenzie help Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

As Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie, Mackenzie, who has been listening in, has his interested piqued.

He soon steps out of the shadows. Has Jamie found himself a new alliance?

Moira faces her dark past

Meanwhile Moira faces a dark chapter of her past as she has some important things she needs to tell her brother.

She tells him he needs to hear it, but later she ends up sobbing alone. Will they ever be able to fix their relationship?

Later when Cain spots Mackenzie, the two men square up to each other. The mechanic tells him if he ever sees him in the village again he’ll be leaving in a coffin.

Moira faces a dark chapter of her past (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Rhona reminds Moira she’s there if she needs her. But when Cain turns up and starts slating Mackenzie, Moira tells him to stay away. Has she pushed Cain away too?

Soon Moira is making a phone call to extend an olive branch. Who is she ringing?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

