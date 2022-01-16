In latest Emmerdale spoilers, Jai Sharma may return to his darker side in the coming months.

The businessman has been left in a tight spot after the HOP was fined £100,000 for the adventure challenge disasters.

Jai Sharma will go darker again in dramatic new Emmerdale plot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers

With Kim easily able to pay her half, Jai is stuck.

And viewers will soon see him take desperate measures and commit fraud in partner Laurel’s name to come up with the cash.

And now soap bosses have revealed that it will spark a major new storyline.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased that fans will see Jai’s darker side emerge.

In one dark storyline Jai kidnapped Charity Dingle and kept her hostage in a shipping container.

And that Jai could be about to return.

“There’s a difficult road ahead for Jai and Laurel,” Laura told Digital Spy.

She added: “Jai’s desperation to sort out his money woes steps up a gear and he’ll go to extreme lengths to cover the money he owes for the HOP fine. So will his relationship with Laurel be jeopardised?”

She also said Jai “can struggle when he’s on the back foot and not winning at life” so will this “send him spiralling back to his old ways”?

She concluded: “And will we see a darker Jai emerge from all this?”

Jai once kidnapped Charity Dingle and held her hostage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Chris Bisson teases darker Jai Sharma

Speaking before Christmas, actor Chris Bisson revealed that Jai will be forced to go darker after landing in a tough spot.

He told Metro: “Becoming the majority shareholder at the HOP puts him in a slightly different position. Kim has managed to hand some shares over to Gabby just in time to sidestep this major crisis.

“It really is on Jai’s toes to resolve this. Ultimately he’s always been fairly ruthless in business and sometimes in love, so he’s due a bit of a run now. He’s been nice for a while.

“We’ve probably bought him back far enough to see he’s a good person and a good dad, but when it comes to business, he’ll do what he has to do to protect his family.”

