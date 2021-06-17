Emmerdale spoilers reveal Jai and Laurel are set to face more baby heartbreak in upcoming scenes.

Last year Laurel and Jai discovered that Laurel was pregnant.

At first the couple were thrilled to find out they were going to be parents again. However at their first scan it became clear all was not how it should be.

The couple were offered a CVS test which revealed their unborn child has Down’s Syndrome.

Laurel discovered she was pregnant last year (Credit: ITV)

After multiple discussions, the couple came to the sad decision to terminate the pregnancy.

However following the termination, Laurel struggled to cope and the recovering alcoholic turned to drink. However she decided to get help.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai and Laurel face more baby heartache

In next week’s scenes Jai and Laurel are faced with the due date of the pregnancy that they terminated.

Will they both be okay?

The storyline

Laurel and Jai made the decision to terminate the pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale faced backlash over Jai and Laurel’s storyline last year with almost 25,000 demanding it was scrapped.

However at the time, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw defended the soap and begged critics to watch it before passing judgement.

Speaking at an online press conference she said: “Please watch it, please just watch it before you make any opinions.

“We haven’t gone into this lightly. We’ve spoken to as many people as we possibly can, we’ve got the research.

“It’s based on real-life and I think people will see that.

Emmerdale faced backlash for the storyline (Credit: ITV)

“You are going to feel uncomfortable at times watching it but I hope that people will then understand why we’ve done it.

“It’s always a balancing act when you do stories like this but I truly believe that when you watch it you will see we’ve shown a balanced view.”

