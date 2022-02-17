Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chloe sleeps with Jacob leaving Noah feeling betrayed.

Last year, Chloe and Noah began secretly dating but were kept apart by their families.

Although Chloe has now been cut off from her dad, Kerry has been worried about her getting close to Noah.

However in next week’s scenes, Chloe spends the night with Jacob.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe and Jacob sleep together

Jacob asks Chloe to spend the night with him (Credit: ITV)

Jacob asks Chloe to spend the night with him. Not wanting to be alone herself, Chloe agrees, but it all ends badly.

The next day Chloe is fed up when Jacob regrets what happened between them the night before.

When Noah comes out of the cafe, Kerry deduces that Chloe was with him the night before and lectures him.

But Kerry’s lecture leaving him puzzled.

Noah is thrown when Chloe tells him that she slept with Jacob (Credit: ITV)

At Keepers, Noah is thrown when Chloe tells him that she slept with Jacob.

In the shop, Noah confronts Jacob over sleeping with Chloe.

Chloe goes to apologise to Noah but can he forgive her and Jacob?

Amelia steps in to help Noah

Soon Amelia spots a bruised Noah and takes a chance by offering to for a walk with him. Will she be able to help him with his troubles?

Amelia offers to go for a walk with a down Noah (Credit: ITV)

Who is Chloe Harris?

Chloe Harris is the daughter of a man called Damon. Kerry worked for Damon when she was living away from the village, but also looked after his daughter Chloe while he’s in prison.

Chloe’s late sister Gemma was also Sarah Sugden’s heart donor.

Chloe moved to the village with Kerry after her dad had her kicked out of their home for not wanting to follow his rules.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

