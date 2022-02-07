Emmerdale SPOILERS: Is Rishi dead as he collapses?

Emmerdale character Rishi collapsed in tonight’s episode (Monday, February 7) but will he die?

In tonight’s episode Jai was concocting a way out for him and Laurel as Kim plans to sell Mulberry Cottage.

Gabby was furious when Jai suggested Kim sell Brook Cottage instead as it meant her mum Bernice would be without a home.

Jai and Laurel planned to buy Mulberry from Kim, but Jai later told Rishi and Priya they should sell Holdgate so he can get the funds.

Rishi collapsed (Credit: ITV)

However Priya was furious at Jai for trying to get them to sell their home. Soon Bernice came along and was also furious with Jai for suggesting Kim sell Brook Cottage.

As Jai and Priya argued Rishi collapsed on the floor. Priya screamed at her brother to call an ambulance.

Will Rishi survive?

Emmerdale: Is Rishi dead as he collapses?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Rishi, but it’s clear something isn’t right with his health.

Will he pull through?

Will Rishi be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Laurel finds out the truth about Jai

Later this week Laurel demands to know what’s going on with Jai and Priya. Jai reveals he wants to sell Holdgate.

Laurel suggests that they reach out to the bank for a mortgage but Jai tries to stall her knowing she won’t get a mortgage after he forged the loan application.

Laurel decides to get the mortgage application in today but she panics when she’s told there is a problem due to her low credit score resulting in the recent large loan she took out.

Jai initially lies but just as Laurel is about to call the police to report the fraud, Jai stops her and reveals it was him who took out the loan.

Laurel finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Laurel drops her mobile and stares back at him in total horror – it’s clear his relationship is about to hit the rocks as Jai’s life rapidly starts to fall apart.

Laurel tells Jai to fix his life. Although she still loves him she can’t forgive Jai, leaving him broken.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

