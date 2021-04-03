Emmerdale spoilers reveal there’s a new love triangle and Manpreet gets jealous when Charles goes on a date with Andrea.

Meanwhile Ryan tries to bring his family back together. But will his plan work?

All this in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: A love triangle, jealous ex and dramatic family feud

Bob gets jealous

Bob confesses to Dan that he and Wendy are yet to consummate their relationship.

Dan encourages his friend to make a move. But Bob’s attempts to woo Wendy don’t go down well.

Wendy soon makes her excuses to leave and Bob is left worrying he took things too far.

When Dan and Wendy seem to get on well, Bob gets jealous. But things are still awkward between him and Wendy after what happened.

Wendy soon makes dinner for her, Dan and Bob. But when Bob gets called away to work, he’s uneasy about leaving them alone together.

Later, his jealousy piques when he returns to find Dan and Wendy cosily playing cards together.

Bob soon confronts Wendy on where they stand. What will she say?

Manpreet is jealous of Charles and Andrea

Charles is surprised when Andrea asks him on a date. But he promptly turns her down.

Ethan encourages his dad to go out with her. Eventually Charles takes his advice and asks Andrea out.

Andrea is thrilled when Charles asks her for a drink and their date goes well. They soon arrange a second date.

But Manpreet finds she is suppressing jealousy to see them together. Meena seems upset by Charles and Andrea’s union and starts stirring with Manpreet.

Ryan tries to bring the Dingles back together

Charity is desperate to prove she has changed and soon convinces Noah to give her another chance.

He tells her Sarah will need more work. Later Noah tries to set up a chance meeting but it doesn’t quite go to plan.

Ryan steps in, determined to help bring his family back together and stop the arguing.

He tells Charity she needs to show Sarah she can be dependable. But can Charity prove herself?

Faith vs Brenda

Faith is taking over at Tug Ghyll and Tracy isn’t happy.

As Tracy feels she’s losing control of her own home, will she send Faith packing?

Faith makes a nuisance of herself again when she argues with Brenda. Soon Pollard finds himself caught in the middle of their feud.

But as Pollard comforts Brenda, it’s clear his mind is on Faith. Meanwhile Faith starts to make the best of all of her opportunities presented.

Can she turn things around?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

