Emmerdale spoilers reveal Harriet’s actions cause Dawn’s son Lucas to be taken away.

Next week, it’s Lucas’ birthday but Harriet is seething to notice the flirtation between Kim and Will.

Before long Harriet goes to pick up Lucas. But she ends up being gone for so long and Dawn seriously worried that something is wrong and suggests they call the police.

Harriet isn’t happy to see Will and Kim flirting (Credit: ITV)

Harriet finally turns up drunk with no excuses and trying to hide how drunk she is.

When Will berates her for being late, an angry Harriet tells Dawn that Will and Kim are sleeping together.

But as Will and Kim continue to flirt and spend time together, Dawn can’t help but feel sorry for Harriet. However Harriet has a secret with Lucas.

Harriet tells Dawn that Will and Kim are sleeping together (Credit: ITV)

Soon Dawn is surprised to see Lucas’ social worker Eloise is waiting for her and is worried it seems urgent.

Emmerdale: Lucas is taken away from Dawn

Before long, Dawn confronts Harriet about what Eloise has just revealed to her – that Harriet lost Lucas for an extended period of time while picking him up the day before.

The situation is being taken very seriously and Eloise queries the viability of their custody of Lucas.

Lucas is taken away (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Harriet quickly realise that things are worse than they thought. Soon the worst possible thing happens for Dawn when the police turn up and take Lucas away.

Will they be able to get him back? Will Harriet ever be able to fix things?

Harriet’s downfall

Harriet has been struggling since moving DI Malone’s body from the cemetery to Home Farm.

Recently Dawn discovered Will and Harriet moved the body after catching the vicar praying at Home Farm.

Will Dawn ever be able to forgive Harriet after her actions caused Lucas to be taken away?

