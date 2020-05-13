Emmerdale SPOILERS: Harriet sleeps with DI Malone

In next week's Emmerdale, Harriet ends up sleeping with corrupt copper DI Malone. But has she just made things even more complicated?

Over the last few weeks Malone has had Will, Cain and Billy all doing illegal jobs. After Malone had Will beaten up, Harriet finally discovered the truth about her former colleague. But is she about to get tangled up a bad web?

Next week , Harriet and Malone are in the vestry and the pair have an argument. He offers to leave, but that doesn't happen...

Later Dawn arrives at the church. Meanwhile Malone can be seen buttoning up his shirt after sleeping with Harriet.

Harriet ends up sleeping with Malone (Credit: ITV)

Completely unaware, Dawn ends up leaving. After she's gone, Harriet tells Malone that what they did was a mistake.

When Harriet returns home, she's full of self-loathing after sleeping with the dodgy DI. But she soon receives a text from him asking for them to meet the following day.

Will she go to see him?

The next day...

The next day, Harriet continues to feel guilty over her liaison with Malone. Despite Harriet being distant with him, Will is hopeful he can win her back over and get her to forgive him for his mistakes.

Will is hopeful he can win back Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Billy offers Will some advice but could his attempt make matters worse and push Harriet further into Malone's arms?

Has Will blown any chance of him and Harriet getting back to how they were?

Romance for Malone and Moira?

Although it looks like Malone has set his sights on Harriet, Malone actor Mark Womack recently hinted there could be something between the dodgy police officer and Moira Dingle.

Could we see romance for Moira and Malone? (Credit: ITV)

Revealing to TV Times who he's been keeping in contact with during the coronavirus pandemic, Mark said: "I text Jeff [Hordley] quite a bit and also Jay [Kontzle] and Dean [Andrews] and I've had conversations with Katherine [Dow Blyton].

"And there's Natalie, who plays Moira. She's great."

He then added: "There's a nice little thing brewing for Malone and Moira. There's a little teaser for you."

Is he hinting at a possible affair for the two?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

