Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby to lose the baby after passing out?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby ends up passing out. But will she and the baby be okay?

In next week’s scenes, Gabby is tired and nauseous and worries she might not be ready for the responsibility of a baby and Jamie is secretly delighted.

Later, after receiving mixed messages from Dawn, Jamie pulls her up on it and she admits she has feelings for him.

They ends up kissing but they don’t realise Gabby is watching them, devastated.

Dawn admits to Jamie she has feelings for him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Faith Dingle fate in the village revealed

Seething, she soon confronts Jamie about his lies and his kiss with Dawn. She demands to know why he’s pretending to care.

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby passes out

As the realisation sinks in that he was just trying to keep her on side while dissuading her from having the baby, she’s horrified.

Soon Gabby goes to Kim and tells her how Jamie has treated her. Gabby rushes away but begins to feel dizzy and takes a nasty fall.

Gabby passes out (Credit: ITV)

She calls out to Jamie for help but he watches without a word as she clutches her stomach and passes out.

Dawn finds out about Jamie’s plan

Meanwhile Dawn is shocked when Kim tells her about Jamie’s plan to pretend to be Gabby’s boyfriend in an effort to convince her to have an abortion.

Disgusted, she rages at Jamie. She leaves to clear her head but it’s not long before she agrees to give him another chance, as long as he stays honest with her. They soon admit their love for each other.

Dawn is shocked when she finds out what Jamie has done (Credit: ITV)

Unseen in the background, Kim is angry, her plan to break them apart has been thwarted. But she soon comes up with another one…

The next day Dawn agrees to go on a date with Jamie and he leaves with a spring in his step.

At the pub, aware Dawn has a meeting with the social worker, Kim creates a distraction, allowing her to spike Dawn’s drink. Will this ruin her chance of getting Lucas back?

Kim spikes Dawn’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap spoilers: Emmerdale storylines for next week revealed in pictures

Later, Jamie threatens to move out of Home Farm, but Kim calls his bluff, pointing out he’d have nothing without her. She tells him to step up or step aside.

Jamie quietly assents, but is he going to live under Kim’s rules forever?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.