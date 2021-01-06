Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper has revealed that Gabby Thomas will fall pregnant with Jamie Tate’s child this year.

It looks set to be a big year for Gabby as the teenager discovers she is going to become a mother. And it seems like there is going to be some drama up at Home Farm after baby news comes to light.

Emmerdale: Gabby to fall pregnant with Jamie’s child

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media Sophie said: “The pitter patter of tiny feet won’t just be knocking on Tracy and Nate’s door.

Gabby is going to fall pregnant. But how will people react? (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve got another new arrival that is set to send shockwaves through the village as Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time, after a night with… Gabby.

Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time, after a night with… Gabby

“Gabby is no stranger to life at the big house but as Kim discovers there is going to be a new heir to the Tate throne, a fight for power up at Home Farm will very quickly ensue.

Jamie is going to become a dad for the second time. But it looks like there will be drama at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Will the soaps be forced to stop filming again?

“But as Gabby finds herself at the centre of a family at war, will she succumb to the manipulations at Home Farm? Or will she end up being the one that pulls the strings?

“So we’ve got big drama up at Home Farm to keep us busy in 2021.”

Gabby and Jamie

Recently Gabby started working at The Hide, where Jamie is a manager.

Viewers have seen Gabby and Jamie interact in a few scenes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Harriet’s actions cause Lucas to be taken away

Jamie came to her defence when Leanna began to pick on Gabby. Recently Gabby comforted Jamie when he was forced to tell HOP staff that they weren’t getting bonuses at Christmas.

However it looks as if their friendship is about to grow into something more.

But how will Kim and Andrea react to the baby news?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.