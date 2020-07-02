Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby struggles with loneliness

In next week's Emmerdale, Gabby starts to struggle with loneliness. But will anyone realise and help her?

In the upcoming scenes, Gabby is surprised to see Leanna is now on good terms with Jacob and Leyla.

As Jacob and Leanna head off together, the teenager can't help but feel lonely.

Leanna and Jacob go out without Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Later, Leanna and Jacob agree to be 'exclusive' with one another.

Meanwhile a depressed Liam returns from his murder mystery retreat. Seeing how sad her father is, Leanne feels sorry for him.

In light of their parents' sadness, Leanna and Jacob hatch a plan to get Liam and Leyla back together. But will it work?

Gabby starts to feel lonely (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gabby tries in vain to contact Bernice. But she starts to feel even more lonely when she realises Leanna is starting to see her as a third wheel.

Gabby's family

Currently Gabby is living in Brook Cottage with her grandmother Diane.

Leanna recently moved out of the cottage and into a house with her dad Liam.

Bernice lives in Australia (Credit: ITV)

Gabby's mum Bernice is living in Australia with Gabby's half-sister Dee Dee and sadly Gabby's dad Ashley died in 2017.

Although neither of her parents are around, her stepmum Laurel and half-siblings Arthur and Dotty are still in the village.

But in recent episodes, Gabby was upset when Laurel was late for meeting her for coffee.

Trouble in the Thomas house

Laurel has been struggling with Arthur's behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Before the lockdown episodes, Laurel was struggling with her son Arthur, who has been bullying Jai's son Archie.

After a fire got out of control at a camping trip because to Arthur, Laurel called the police in the hopes it would sort out his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Archie ended up confessing that he had done some things in order to get Arthur into trouble.

But with Laurel being so focused on her son, does Gabby feel pushed out?

Next week Emmerdale airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

