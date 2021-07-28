In Emmerdale spoilers, Gabby is devastated when she finds out that Jamie Tate is moving away from the village.

Not only that but she suffers a pregnancy scare after confronting the wrong ‘un.

Gabby doubles up in pain after confronting Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby shocked at Jamie’s decision

Will accidentally reveals to Gabby that Jamie’s moving away.

Soon after, Jamie breaks into Home Farm to access his mother’s safe but before he can unload the cash, Gabby arrives and he’s forced to hide in the shadows.

As Gabby is about to call the police he appears with a bag of cash.

She tells him she’s angry he’s leaving, and is upset by his betrayal.

But soon, Gabby clutches her stomach in pain.

Jamie leaves with some parting shots for Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Jamie’s admission and Gabby’s pregnancy scare

Thankfully Will arrives on the scene and decides to take her to hospital as Jamie leaves Home Farm.

But his cruel taunts don’t end there – he admits to Gabby that he never wanted their baby.

With Gabby in hospital, her mum Bernice visits her and opens up about the fact that she’s been a lousy mother.

Bernice is determined to make up for it by asking Gabby to move in with her.

Can Bernice and Gabby really coexist under the same roof?

And is this really the end of Jamie and Gabby for good?

Cain is not happy with Faith (Credit: ITV)

What else is happening in Emmerdale next week?

Elsewhere in the village, Faith is waiting for her cancer results from the doctor.

When she receives them, she refuses to tell Cain and Sarah what’s going on.

But Cain goes nuts when he finds out that Faith knows the results and casts her out of the family.

